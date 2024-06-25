Hollywood Walk of Fame: Class of 2025 includes Jane Fonda, Prince, David Beckham

Two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, soccer great David Beckham and the late rock star Prince will headline the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025, which was announced on Monday.

Fran Drescher and Alan Cumming were also chosen, as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement for next year’s class, Deadline reported.

Fonda, 86, joins her father, Oscar winner Henry Fonda, who was awarded a star in 1960.

Check out our Walk of Fame Class of 2025 selectees on https://t.co/WJ4HCLI6Xn — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) June 24, 2024

In addition to Jane Fonda, the 2025 motion picture honorees include John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa LIu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Beckham will be joined in the sports entertainment category by former MLB pitcher Orel Hershiser.

Prince, a seven-time Grammy Award winner who died in 2016, is a posthumous selection in the recording category. He will be joined by Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban and War.

Drescher, the star of “The Nanny” sitcom and president of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, will lead the television class with Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance and Chris Wallace. “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be honored in a double ceremony.

Cumming and Misty Copeland were selected as theater honorees, with Adam Carolla receiving a radio honor, Deadline reported.

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement.

