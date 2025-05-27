Freddie Freeman donates $1 million to hospital that treated his son Max for rare disorder

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman made a large donation to the hospital that his family credits for saving his son’s life.

On Monday, the Freeman family made check out to Children’s Hospital of Orange County for $1 million, ESPN reports.

“Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply. Getting to know the doctors, nurses and care teams and seeing how they show up each day to bring healing and hope to kids and their families was inspiring. CHOC saved Maximus’ life,” Freeman told ESPN.

The former Braves star and his wife Chelsea had to rush their son, Max, to Children’s Hospital of Orange County last summer after he went into a full-body paralysis.

Doctors diagnosed Max with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition causes the immune system to attack the nerves.

Max spent eight days at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Since then, he has regained his strength and is back to cheering for his dad and World Series MVP.

The Freeman family, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have also made donations to the GBS CIDP Foundation.

