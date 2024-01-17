Fire crews help move 150-pound tortoise named Jack from outside to keep warm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A tortoise needed the assistance of the fire department in College Station, Texas to help get inside to keep warm.

The College Station Fire Department said on Monday that they helped bring Jack the tortoise inside to help it get out of the snow.

Jack is a 150-pound African spurred tortoise that is about 24 years old, according to KBTX.

Laura Adair’s family has had the tortoise since he was a baby, according to the news outlet. He was only about the size of a silver dollar at the time.

“A typical adult male tortoise measures about 24-30 inches long, and weighs in at 70-120 pounds. Female tortoises are usually 20-24 inches long and weigh 65-75 pounds,” fire officials said.

Fire crews used a recycling bin to load Jack up to get him from the backyard to inside the house, KBTX reported.

Since Jack is in hibernation, he won’t be eating, but eventually he will be moving back outside once the temperatures warm up, according to the news outlet.

