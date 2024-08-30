Trending

Fight at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom sparks rumor of active shooter

Crowds ran in a panic at Walt Disney World on Thursday after a popping sound was heard during a fight. Sheriff's deputies said no shots were fired.

A fight at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom created rumors of an active shooter when “popping sounds” were heard. But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said no shots were fired on Thursday night.

WFTV reported that guests started panicking and running when the popping happened, leading to the rumor.

The sheriff’s office posted on X that they thought it was a balloon.

Videos posted to social media showed people trying to leave the park through the turnstiles as officers were there while another showed guests hiding in the Emporium on Main Street, NBC News reported.

Disney sent a statement to WFTV on Thursday night about the incident which read, “We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

The Associated Press reported the sheriff’s office said no arrests were made.


