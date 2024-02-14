Chiefs parade shooting: Players, officials react to ‘heinous act’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri officials reacted with shock and sadness on Wednesday after one person was killed and multiple people were hurt after shots were fired at the end of a parade celebrating the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

>> Read more trending news

Shots were fired near Union Station at the end of the parade and remarks by players and coaches, WDAF-TV reported.

During a news conference late Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that all players, coaches and staff members of the Chiefs were “safe and accounted for.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chiefs said they were “truly saddened by the senseless act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” the team wrote.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Players quickly went on social media to express their dismay. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill was the first player to post on X, WDAF-TV reported.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” Tranquill tweeted. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP for the third time, retweeted Tranquill’s post and added one of his own.

“Praying for Kansas City ...” Mahomes tweeted.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also reached on her Instagram story, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine, was with Chiefs coach Andy Reid during and after the parade. He tweeted that Reid and his family were “safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead” Stadium.

“Thank you to @kcpolice and others,” Burkholder posted.

My wife and I along with Coach Reid and his family are safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Thank you to @kcpolice and others — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) February 14, 2024

Chiefs safety Justin Reid tweeted that he was “praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

“Such a shame,” Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook tweeted. “Praying for those in Kansas City.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife attended the parade and were safe, WDAF reported.

“State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims,” Parson wrote on X. “Governor & First Lady Parson want to thank the Missouri Highway Patrol, KCPD, and their security officers for their quick and professional actions.”

Governor & First Lady Parson want to thank the Missouri Highway Patrol, KCPD, and their security officers for their quick and professional actions. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 14, 2024

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who also was in attendance at the rally, tweeted that she was “out of harm’s way.”

“I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from KC police,” Kelly wrote. “Please stay safe.”

“I’m praying for the victims of this horrific act of violence, and it’s my hope that the individuals responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice,” Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan, tweeted. “There is absolutely no place in our society for this kind of evil hatred.”

I'm praying for the victims of this horrific act of violence, and it's my hope that the individuals responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice.



There is absolutely no place in our society for this kind of evil hatred.



I'm grateful for… — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) February 14, 2024

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tweeted that he was “devastated”: by Wednesday’s shooting.

“Today, I joined thousands of Chiefs fans who came together to celebrate a great season and honor the Super Bowl victory which has brought so much joy to our state,” Marshall wrote. “I am devastated and angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into a complete tragedy.”

Today, I joined thousands of Chiefs fans who came together to celebrate a great season and honor the Super Bowl victory which has brought so much joy to our state. I am devastated and angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 14, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group