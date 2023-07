Back to School: When is each state’s 2023 tax-free holiday?

School’s been out for Summer for weeks now and while kids are still sleeping in and binging on YouTube, parents are getting ready to ship them back to class. But shopping for supplies and school clothes can be expensive.

That’s why several states offer tax-free days and weeks to help lessen the pain to the pocketbook.

>> Read more trending news

Forbes, unless otherwise noted below, has compiled a list of sales tax holidays for the 2023 back-to-school season.

Alabama: July 21-23 - Clothing ($100 or less per item), Computers (single purchase up to $750), school supplies and books. Partipatiaion varies by county and municipality.

Arkansas: Aug. 5 & 6 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item), accessories ($50 or less per item), electronic devices, art supplies and school supplies.

Connecticut: Aug. 20-26 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item, with several exceptions).

Florida: July 24 - Aug. 6 - School supplies ($50 or less per item), clothing ($100 or less per item), computers and accessories ($1,500 or less per item) and learning aids ($30 or less per item). (Federation of Tax Administrators)

Iowa: Aug. 4 & 5 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item). Visit the state’s website for details.

Maryland: Aug. 13-19 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item). Visit the state’s website for details.

Mississippi: July 28 & 29 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item), school supplies. Visit the state’s website for details.

Missouri: Aug. 4-6 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item), school supplies ($50 or less per purchase), computer software ($350 or less), computers and peripherals ($1,500 or less) and graphic calculators ($150 or less). Visit the state’s website for details.

New Jersey: Aug. 26-Sept. 4 - Computers ($3,000 or less), art supplies, computer supplies (less than $1,000), school instructional materials, and sport or recreational equipment sold to individuals. Visit the state’s website for details.

New Mexico: Aug. 4-6 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item), school supplies ($30 or less per item), computers ($1,000 or less per item), computer peripherals ($500 or less per item) and bookbags/backpacks ($100 per item).

Ohio: Aug. 4-6 - Clothing ($75 or less per item), school supplies ($20 or less per item) and instructional materials ($20 per item).

Oklahoma: Aug. 4-6 - Clothing and footwear ($100 or less per item).

South Carolina: Aug. 4-6 - Clothing, accessories, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and computers.

Tennessee: July 28-30 - Clothing ($100 or less per item), computers ($1,500 or less per item), school and art supplies ($100 or less per item).

Texas: Aug. 11-13 - Clothing, footwear, school supplies backpacks.

West Virginia: Aug. 4-7 - Clothing ($125 or less per item), laptops and tablet computers ($500 or less per item), school supplies ($50 or less) and some sports equipment ($150 or less per item).