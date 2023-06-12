Annapolis shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured; suspect in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three men were fatally shot and three others were wounded after a shooting Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, WBAL-TV reported.

Update 10:44 p.m. EDT June 11: Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said six men were shot, and the ages of those who were killed ranged in age from the early 20s to around 50, WBAL-TV reported.

“This can happen anywhere. Nothing gets resolved with the use of a gun,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said during a news conference.

Jackson told reporters that while a motive for the shooting was unclear, it was not a random act.

Original report: The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Paddington Place at about 8 p.m. EDT, according to WJZ-TV.

“It’s unusual for Annapolis,” Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson. told The Baltimore Sun.

One of the wounded victims was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, WBAL reported.

The conditions of the wounded victims was unclear.