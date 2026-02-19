Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested by British police, released 11 hours later

The former Prince Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was arrested by Thames Valley Police, the BBC reported. It was unclear initially what allegations were being investigated and what prompted police to make an arrest, according to the news outlet.
Mountbatten-Windsor leaves police station
Update 2:32 p.m. ET, Feb. 19: Mountbatten-Windsor was seen leaving a Norfolk police station Thursday evening local time, CNN reported.
The BBC reported that he left the station in a black Range Rover and was trying to lie down in the SUV’s back seat, but a photographer was able to capture a photo of him.
His release came about 11 hours after his arrest. Police said he was released under investigation, which means he was not charged but not exonerated either, The Associated Press reported.
Last major royal arrest occurred in 1647
Update 8:28 a.m. ET Feb. 19: According to CNN, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the most senior member of the royal family to be arrested in more than three centuries.
King Charles I was arrested in 1647 and would be executed two years later.
Princess Anne was prosecuted and fined in 2002 when she violated the Dangerous Dogs act, the cable news network reported. Her dog attacked two children, but the princess was not arrested.
Deputy PM: Nobody above the law
Update 7:41 a.m. ET Feb. 19: Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, reacting to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, said that “nobody in this country is above the law,” the BBC reported.
“And this is now a police investigation and that must happen in the usual way,” Lammy said at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
King did not get advance warning
Update 7:32 a.m. ET Feb. 19: Neither King Charles III nor Buckingham Palace officials were given advance warning about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, The Guardian reported.
Virginia Giuffre’s family issues statement
Update 7:16 a.m. ET Feb. 19: The family of Virginia Giuffre released a statement after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025, claimed that she was forced to have sex with the former Prince Andrew while she was a minor, CNN reported.
“At last.
“Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.” the statement read. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Winsdor.”
Her memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” was published posthumously in October 2025.
Mountbatten-Windsor has denied the allegations.
King Charles: ‘Law must take its course’
Update 7:10 a.m. ET Feb. 19: In a statement on Thursday, King Charles III said he learned “with the deepest concern” about the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the BBC reported.
“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the king said. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”
Original report: Vehicles believed to be unmarked police cars arrived at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the BBC reported. Mountbatten-Windsor has been living there since he was forced to leave his home and give up his royal titles after further revelations about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Police said they were “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010, The Associated Press reported. Police are also searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, England, according to the BBC.
“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement reported by the BBC. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
The assessment followed the release of millions of pages of documents connected to an investigation of Epstein in the United States, the AP reported.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service, misconduct in public office is an offense that includes “serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,” CNN reported.
“There must be a direct link between the misconduct and an abuse of those powers or responsibilities,” the Crown Prosecution Service website notes.
The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein had been photographed together in December 2010, and the former prince said communication between the two men had stopped after that. However, emails months later showed they still stayed in touch, the BBC reported.
Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing. He has not commented on recent allegations of misconduct in public office, CNN reported.
In a statement, the Thames Valley Police did not mention Mountbatten-Windsor by name.
“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the statement read. “The man remains in police custody at this time.
“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”
CNN reported that Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out of Windsor and was now a resident of Norfolk, located in eastern England.