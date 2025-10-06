Amazon Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday

Do you have your holiday wish list ready? Tuesday is the first day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon said its Prime Big Deal Days is “kicking off the 2025 holiday shopping season” and will have millions of deals and discounts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company said shoppers can expect to see deals on Lego, KitchenAid and Beats.

In addition to gifts, Amazon will also have grocery and household essentials bargains.

Some sales have already started, including grocery and Kindle discounts as well as “stackable savings.”

To participate, you will have to have a Prime account. Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year for most people, but some may qualify for a membership discount. There is a 30-day free trial available to try the service and shop the sale.

© 2025 Cox Media Group