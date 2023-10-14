3 killed, 3 wounded during party in Denver, police say

DENVER — Three people were fatally shot and three others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in Denver, authorities said.

The shooting occurred during an apparent party in an industrial area of east Denver, The Denver Post reported.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Denver Police Department said it responded to the shooting at about 1:37 a.m. MDT. Officers said they found one victim with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, KDVR-TV reported.

According to police, officers later discovered that five other victims were “self-transported” to area hospitals. Two of the victims died at the hospital, while the other three were expected to live, police said.

Police said the party was held in an industrial storefront, the Post reported. Officials added that there was evidence of at least two guns fired at the scene, according to the newspaper.

“The party was happening in one of those units and we don’t know yet what escalated to the gunshot,” Denver police spokesperson Matt Clark told KDVR. “We have evidence guns were shot both inside and outside of the unit and multiple guns were involved.”

There was no evidence of a break-in at the location, and investigators are trying to determine who owns the lease at the building, KUSA-TV reported.

There have been no arrests, and police are trying to determine what led to the shooting, the Post reported.

“A combination of people running, and fleeing the scene,” Juan Munoz, who filmed the end of the incident, told KDVR. “Probably about 45 vehicles in the area.”