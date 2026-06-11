2026 Governors Awards: Glenn Close, Floyd Norman among honorees

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has announced which entertainers will receive the Academy’s Governors Awards.

Five people were chosen for their “groundbreaking work” that has “forever shaped the art of filmmaking.”

They are: Glenn Close, Floyd Norman, Sir Ridley Scott, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

Scott, Norman, and Close will be given the Honorary Award, while Vachon and Koffler will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Academy said in a news release.

Close has been acting for five decades and has more than 100 film credits, with eight Oscar nominations, including her feature film debut, “The World According ot Garp,” and then “The Big Chill,” “The Natural,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” among others.

Norman is an animator and storyboard artist who worked at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1956 and has been an animator for more than 65 years. He was the studio’s first black animator, best known for his first feature film with Disney, “Sleeping Beauty.” He also worked on “The Sword in the Stone,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Jungle Book” all the way up to “Toy Story 2.”

Scott has been nominated for Oscars for “Thelma & Louise,” “Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down,” and “The Martian.” He also directed “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “G.I. Jane,” and countless others. He was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for his work in the film industry.

Finally, Vachon and Koffler are the founders of the independent production company Killer Films in 1995 and produced films such as “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “One Hour Photo,” and “The Notorious Bettie Page.” Their film, “Past Lives,” was nominated for Best Picture.

The awards will be handed out on Nov. 15.

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