2-year-old dies after being left in hot car after lunch trip

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler has died after she was left in the family car in Orange City, Florida, after a lunch trip, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that the family told investigators that they went to lunch in DeLand and got home around 2:40 p.m. with the child and her two older brothers who are ages 8 and 15. Around 5 p.m., the girl was found by her parents unresponsive inside the car.

The girl’s parents rushed her to the hospital where she later died just before 6 p.m., WFTV reported.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances around the girl’s death are under investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Major Case Unit.

It is the second hot-car death in Central Florida that has been reported in the last month, according to WFTV. Less than just two weeks ago, an 11-month-old child died after being left in the car while the parents were in church.

Investigators have not released the girl’s name.