2 teens turn themselves in after viral video shows them dumping trash in ocean

MIAMI — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old turned them in to authorities after they were reportedly caught on video last Sunday throwing trash into the ocean, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that two people were seen on video emptying garbage cans full of trash into the ocean before going back to Boca Bash, WTVJ reported. Boca Bash is an unsanctioned boating party. The video has since gone viral, according to CBS News.

Both teens are facing a third-degree felony charge, according to WPTV. That charge is for causing pollution so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property. The charge comes with up to a $50,000 fine or up to five years in prison, according to WTVJ.

“The illegal dumping of trash in our marine environment is a serious crime, and we worked closely with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, according to the news outlet. “Callous disregard for Florida’s environment will not be tolerated. This is a teaching moment for all those involved — Florida’s natural resources are precious, and we should all do our part to protect them.”

FWC said they are working with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office on the charges, WPEC.

Florida State Attorney’s Office has about 30 days to decide if it will try the two teens as adults, WPTV reported.

“Florida Litter Law” says that anyone who dumps over 15 pounds of trash into a body of water is guilty of first-degree misdemeanor, WPEC reported.

The two teens’ names have not been identified since they are juveniles.

© 2024 Cox Media Group