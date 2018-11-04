0 Woman dubbed 'SouthPark Susan' turns herself in to police

CHARLOTTE, S.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed the woman dubbed "SouthPark Susan" turned herself in Saturday after a video showing her allegedly harassing two women outside their apartment went viral.

Officials said Susan Westwood voluntarily turned herself in to the Sunset Beach, North Carolina, Police Department on Saturday.

Police transported Westwood to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department, where she was served with the outstanding misdemeanor warrant and the four criminal summonses.

Police charged Westwood with misuse of the 911 system after listening to the calls from the night two women said she harassed them while they waited outside their apartment.

The initial incident happened Oct. 19, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Two sisters, Leisa and Mary Garris, called 911 after they said a woman approached them while they were waiting for AAA to jump their car.

According to officials, Westwood also called 911 and falsely claimed that people near her home were attempting to break into nearby residences.

In the 911 calls, Westwood can be heard saying, "They are actually people that I've never seen here before, but they are African-American."

The dispatcher told Westwood that the women were waiting for their car to be serviced after it broke down, and she responded, "Nobody breaks down their car in the best part of society."

"I'll tell you what, I'll pay $2,500 to get them out of here. Right now, I will. This is, this is, get them out of here. They're trying to cause a problem," Westwood said.

