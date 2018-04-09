Who is Michael Cohen, personal attorney to Donald Trump?

FBI agents on Monday raided the office of Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s private lawyer, and, according to The New York Times, seized records of Cohen’s clients.
Records taken include those relating to payments to Stephanie Clifford, an adult film star who goes by the name Stormy Daniels. Clifford has claimed she had an affair with the president. Trump has denied having an affair with Clifford.
Who is Cohen and how did he come to be known as Trump’s “fixer?” Here are a few things you may not have known about Cohen.
- He was born and grew up in Long Island, New York. He is 51.
- He has a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan.
- He was a personal injury attorney early in his career.
- He has been a registered Democrat and a registered Republican.
- His father survived the Holocaust.
- He was a volunteer for the 1988 presidential campaign of Michael Dukakis.
- He voted for Barack Obama in 2008.
- Cohen is known for his combative style.
- He has had contentious exchanges with journalists. Watch his exchange with Briana Keilar of CNN.
- Those around Trump say the president is close to Cohen, considering him as family.
- Cohen acknowledged paying $130,000 to Clifford in October 2016. Cohen called the payment a “private transaction.”
- According to Cohen, he has spoken to the Federal Election Commission about the payment after a complaint was filed by Common Cause, a government watchdog group. Common Cause claims the payment was an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign. Cohen denies the claim.
- The New York Times has reported that he carries a licensed pistol in an ankle holster.
- He has connections to Ukraine. He is married to a Ukrainian.
- In 2006, Donald Trump Jr. got Cohen his job in the Trump Organization. He eventually served as co-president of Trump Entertainment.
- On April 3, 2017, Cohen was appointed a national deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.
