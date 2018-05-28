  • WATCH: Smokestack still standing -- just not as tall -- after failed implosion

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The implosion of a smokestack in Crescent Township didn’t go as planned Saturday.

    Instead of completely collapsing, the smokestack at the old Duquesne Light property only partially imploded.

    While the structure did drop in height, much of it was left standing.

    It’s unclear when the rest of the smokestack will be brought down.

