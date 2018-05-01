WATCH: 3-year-old baseball player's slow-motion 'run' to home plate goes viral

WALNUT, Calif. - There's no need for a slow-motion replay of this tiny baseball star's "run" to home plate.
According to ABC News, Lennox Salcedo, a 3-year-old who plays for a pony baseball league in Walnut, California, has become a viral sensation for his hilarious response to his coach's instructions "to run home as fast as he can."
Naturally, Lennox did the exact opposite, delighting parents and other spectators. A video of the adorable moment, posted Sunday by Twitter user @TabbyRodriguez, has been viewed more than 5 million times.
If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf— ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018
