0 Warriors, Cavaliers face off in 4th NBA Finals: Are fans tired yet?

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing each other for the fourth year in a row at this year’s NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavaliers with a 129-120 win last season, snagging the NBA championship in one of the greatest post-season runs in the history of the league.

As the Warriors and Cavaliers gear up to play Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, many are wondering if fans will be bored of the matchup.

Those people should rest assured that nothing lasts forever, Golden State’s general manager Bob Myers said at Wednesday’s media day.

“I definitely know this is ending, I don’t need any reminders,” Myers said. “I know a lot of people in the Bay Area think this is going to go on forever. On the record, it won’t.”

Golden State’s Kevin Durant said that even with some fan fatigue it’ll be a great game.

“It may not be as suspenseful as a lot of people want it to be or as drama-filled, but that's what you've got movies and music for,” Durant said during a news conference Wednesday. “I think this is a great display of basketball on the court from both sides, and if you're a real lover of the game, you can enjoy how both teams play it, even though it may be different.”

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had a more pointed message for fans and teams complaining they are not represented in the 2018 NBA Finals.

“Teams have had their opportunities to beat the Cavs over the last four years, and teams have had the opportunities to beat the Warriors over the last four years,” James told reporters Wednesday. “If you want to see somebody else in the postseason, then you got to beat them. Or in the Finals, in that case.”

The Warriors and Cavaliers are the first teams in any of the four major American sports leagues to play each other in four consecutive championship games or series.

While some are concerned about fan fatigue, the data shows they keep coming back for more.

The league’s average attendance for the 2017-18 season was at an all-time high and the most recently completed conference finals were the NBA’s most-watched games in the last six years, according to Nielson data shared with the NBA.

