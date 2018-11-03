  • Texas company will pay $100 an hour to pet puppies

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Here’s another reason to cherish man’s best friend.

    A Texas company is looking for people to pet puppies for $100 per hour.

    You read that right. 

    MUTTS Canine Cantina, a pup-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park, announced plans for its first “Puptern” for its new location in Fort Worth, the company announced on its Instagram page.

    “Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth?” the company asked.

    To apply, post a photo or video by Nov. 12 that displays your skills at petting puppies. The company suggests using the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern or @muttscantina.

