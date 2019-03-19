Rita's Ice, Dairy Queen offering FREE treats to celebrate first day of spring

Following a winter of record temperatures, record snows and the occasional bomb cyclone, the arrival of spring is probably something we can all get behind.
Wednesday marks the first day of spring this year, and in that spirit, several restaurants are offering deals to welcome the season.
Here are a few. Remember, not all restaurants participate in special deals. Check with your local restaurant to make sure they are participating.
The evidence is here: Free DQ Cones cause extreme happiness! Join the study on Free Cone Day, March 20th. #FreeConeDay pic.twitter.com/aIYNhddUhZ— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2019
Dairy Queen: Participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill stores will offer free small vanilla soft-serve cones on Wednesday while supplies last. The event is part of a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network. You can donate at the restaurants if you wish, according to a news release from the company.
Rita's Italian Ice: Rita’s is getting a jump on spring by offering customers a free Italian ice on Wednesday. It’s the 26th year Rita’s has given out free ices to honor spring. Most of the more than 600 Rita’s locations are open from noon to 9 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tyler Perry steps in to help family of woman killed in bank shooting
- College student hospitalized after roommate pours bleach in her eyes, police say
- Georgia restaurant picked for having best BBQ in the South
Here are some other deals going on now or coming up soon:
Del Taco: For a limited time, get two of Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos for $4.
Wendy’s: Through Sunday, Wendy’s has a free $5 Biggie Bag through DoorDash when you use the promo code FREEBIGGIEBAG. The Biggie bag includes Bacon Double Stack, 4-piece chicken nuggets, small fries and a small drink.
Baskin-Robbins: Get a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.70 on Sunday, March 31. The promotion is part of the chain’s Celebrate 31 promotion, offering deals in months that have 31 days.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}