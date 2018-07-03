0 Rappers Remy Ma, Papoose expecting first child together

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose not only renewed their wedding vows, but are celebrating the news that they are expecting their first child together.

The “Love & Hip Hop New York” couple renewed their vows after 13 years together and 10 years of marriage June 29.

“Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen,” Pap, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, said in an Instagram post. “Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner.”

Remy, 38, also shared photos on Instagram from the special day and revealed she was 16 weeks pregnant.

“This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much -- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you,” Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, said in an Instagram post. “We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members.”

She followed up the post with another one that announced her pregnancy, which was revealed to family and friends at the vow renewal ceremony.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she captioned the post. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. Sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now.”

The news is especially welcome for the couple. In 2017, the couple learned they had a miscarriage in front of reality TV cameras.

This will be the second child for Remy. She has an 18-year-old son named Jayson from a previous relationship and three stepchildren with Papoose.

