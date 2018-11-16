Rapper Young Dolph returns to Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A rapper is giving back to the city that he says made him who he is today.
Young Dolph will make a guest appearance for teens and young adults from Memphis Athletic Ministries on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Students from all five ministry locations will be bused to a Memphis community center to hear a message delivered by Young Dolph. This event is not open to the public.
Afterward, Young Dolph will be making sure several Memphis families have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving Day.
According to a news release, Young Dolph will be donating Thanksgiving turkeys to the community.
Butterball turkeys will be given to the residents of Castalia Heights and the surrounding neighborhoods at the MAM-Hamilton Community Center from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
The release doesn't detail how many turkeys will be given away. In past years he has donated them by the hundreds. In 2016, 300 turkeys were given away. In 2015, Dolph bought 200 extra turkeys when demand was so high that they ran out of the first round of items.
