0 Parkland students, families offer condolences to victims of Santa Fe school massacre

Students at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, joined others from across the country last month in walking out of classrooms to protest gun violence at American schools during the National School Walkout.

Now, just 28 days later, they are the victims of the same violence that has been plaguing U.S. schools for two decades.

The student protests over gun violence during the past several months, including a huge rally in Washington, D.C., in March, were organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead, including 14 students and three staff members.

Parkland students, on their last day of school, found themselves reliving the terrifying attack they had endured as the massacre in Santa Fe unfolded Friday.

Many took to social media to express their grief and condolences to Santa Fe students.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

To the students of Santa Fe high school, I and the rest of Marjory Stoneman Douglas stand with you. We’re here for you. We understand 💔 — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

The news of the shooting in Santa Fe, Texas is buzzing here at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Our hearts are heavy and we feel your pain. To the SFHS students, reach out to us we are here to help, we understand your pain. — Kevin Trejos (@PresKevinTrejos) May 18, 2018

The families of the Parkland school shooting victims also released a statement Friday, asking the media not to use the name of the shooter, as they did after the deadly rampage at Stoneman Douglas High.

“The families of the victims killed in the Parkland massacre are deeply saddened that today another group of families, those from Santa Fe, TX, have suffered the loss of a loved one at school … We ask that the media covering this event refrain from using the shooter’s name thereby preventing him from gaining the notoriety that many of his kind desire,” the statement said.

The families of the Parkland shooting have just released this statement in response to the shooting in Sante Fe. They have asked that the media refrains from using the shooter’s name. pic.twitter.com/27fGZp3h06 — Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) May 18, 2018

There have already been 22 school shootings so far this year, according to CNN.

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

On their last day of class, Parkland seniors watched news coverage of the Texas mass school shooting. https://t.co/D8k365Qf4s — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 18, 2018

"My week started with Mother's Day -- the first without my kid -- followed by the 3-month anniversary of the shooting, and then followed by today. I just can't get over that this is happening again." - Fred Guttenberg, father of a Parkland shooting victim https://t.co/XSZZAAyLG8 pic.twitter.com/qmU4m0sMjT — CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2018

