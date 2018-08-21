Olive Garden's ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass' is back, with an annual option

Olive Garden announced Tuesday that its Never-Ending Pasta Pass will go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, along with a new option that allows fans to access the deal for a year.
23,000 eight-week passes for unlimited pasta will be sold this year, in addition to 1,000 annual pasta passes, which give customers 52 weeks of never-ending pasta bowls, according to the Olive Garden.
TRENDING STORIES:
“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for -- an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”
The Never-Ending Pasta Pass will sell for $100 and the Annual Pasta Pass will retail for $300, Fox News reported.
Both deals are expected to sell out quickly.
In 2017, all 22,000 pasta passes reportedly sold out in a single second.
According to Olive Garden, it sold out “2,280 times faster than the iPhoneX and 60 times faster than Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets.”
To snag the deal, visit www.PastaPass.com on Aug. 23. The passes will go on sale at 2 p.m. EDT.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}