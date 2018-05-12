0 Oklahoma Governor Fallin vetoes 'constitutional carry' bill

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin on Fridayvetoed Senate Bill 1212, also known as the "constitutional carry" bill.

The bill, introduced by Broken Arrow Senator Nathan Dahm, would have allowed residents older than 18 with military experience, or 21 and older, to carry a gun, either openly or concealed, as long as they are not disqualified from owning a gun.

Fallin's office said the bill would have eliminated the requirement to complete a short firearms safety and training course from a certified instructor and demonstrate competency with a pistol before carrying a gun in public.

Oklahoma currently requires a license to carry a handgun openly or concealed.

The NRA had supported the bill’s passage and had urged Fallin to sign it.

Fallin released the following statement:

“Oklahoma is a state that respects the Second Amendment. As governor, I have signed both concealed-carry and open-carry legislation. I support the right to bear arms and own a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun. “Oklahomans believe that law-abiding individuals should be able to defend themselves. I believe the firearms requirement we current have in state law are few and reasonable. Senate Bill 1212 eliminates the training requirements for persons carrying a firearms in Oklahoma. It reduces the level of the background check necessary to carry a gun. “SB 1212 eliminates the current ability of Oklahoma law enforcement to distinguish between those carrying guns who have been trained and vetted, and those who have not. “Again, I believe the firearms laws we currently have in place are effective, appropriate and minimal, and serve to reassure our citizens that people who are carrying handguns in this state are qualified to do so.”

Fallin has vetoed gun bills before. In 2014, she vetoed a bill requiring state authorities to sign off on applications for federally regulated items such as silencers, short-barreled rifles and automatic weapons within 15 days. But the Legislature overrode her veto and the bill became law anyway. In 2015, she vetoed legislation that restricted businesses from banning guns at parks, fairgrounds and recreational areas, a veto that remained in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

