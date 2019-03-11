Nicki Minaj cancels second show over 'technical difficulties,' some fans chant for Cardi B

BORDEAUX, France - Nicki Minaj has canceled a second show in her European NICKI WRLD Tour, and according to USA Today, some fans got petty about it.
“Tonight the BUILDING wouldn’t let me or juice Wrld perform,” Minaj captioned a video of a large group of fans standing outside her hotel. “They let us soundcheck then said the building doesn’t have enuff power to run the show. Standby for the official letter from the promoters. I’m so sorry u guys.”
The venue later confirmed the cancellation, which is the second canceled stop in the European tour. Technical issues canceled Juice WRLD and Minaj’s show in Bratislava, Slovakia, last month.
The Fader reported Minaj greeted fans who were waiting outside after posting the news. She then posted a video explaining the cancellation and apologizing to fans.
“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not to perform and lose money and aggravate my fans,” she said, according to People. “I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show.
“These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I’d never been to before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show as opposed to once we did sound check, they said it was fine, but, anyway, every artist -- every artist -- has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows.
“I want to tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up soon.”
Fans weren’t pleased, according to USA Today. Already at the stadium when the show was canceled, a video posted on Twitter shows some people chanting, “Cardi B! Cardi B!” as they head out the venue.
According to her Instagram post, Minaj, however, ended her night with a trip to a carnival with her boyfriend.
