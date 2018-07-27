0 National Chicken Wing Day 2018: Deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and more

Sunday is National Chicken Wing Day, and whether you like them boneless, bone-in, fired, grilled, smothered, barbecued or “Buffaloed,” there’s a good chance you can find a deal on the tasty treats.

Participating restaurants are offering freebies and deals for wings aficionados. Below are a few deals set for Sunday.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

34,320 FREE Coal Oven Roasted Chicken Wings Did we catch your attention? Any loyalty member who dines in or orders take out now through Sunday, July 29th will be entered to win FREE wings for a year! Check out the details here. https://t.co/9Kaio3iPDQ pic.twitter.com/JGLc8XauD6 — Anthony's Coal Fired (@AnthonysCFPizza) July 26, 2018

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Enter for a chance to win free wings for a year. Check out the Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza website for details.

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. Get 5 Free Wings* when you order a single, double or triple traditional wings, or small, medium or large boneless. Dine-in only. *Get the details: https://t.co/4U965OGO0z #NCWD pic.twitter.com/2MMrZfqQKQ — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWingsCanada) July 26, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free, snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order on Sunday.

Don't chicken out on this deal! Join us and celebrate NATIONAL WING DAY on Sunday with 50% OFF 10 WINGS. #MVPsScoreBig pic.twitter.com/t4dOYr472x — Duffy's Sports Grill (@duffysmvp) July 26, 2018

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get 50 percent off 10 wings on Sunday.

East Coast Wings & Grill: Rewards members get 50 cent wings on Sunday.

This Sunday only, get 10 boneless wings for FREE when you buy any 10 wings for #NationalChickenWingDay! pic.twitter.com/6zzxFQoruR — Hooters (@Hooters) July 26, 2018

Hooters: Get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating Hooters nationwide on Sunday.

Starting on Monday, July 23rd we're celebrating our anniversary with a week of specials!https://t.co/PJc15ZzGxJ pic.twitter.com/XTawThvlO3 — Pluckers (@Pluckers) July 16, 2018

Pluckers: Get 79 cent wings Sunday. You must order in increments of 10 wings, and the offer excludes ranch and celery.

Taco Mac: Get 50 percent off “every wing you eat at Taco Mac” on Sunday. Offer not valid for to-go or platter orders, and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon or discount.

National Chicken Wing Day is this Sunday, July 29th! Between 11AM-5PM local time, use code 5FREEWINGS online and receive 5 free wings with any wing purchase. Celebrate this day with the flavor masters. pic.twitter.com/SoJ32wuQAT — Wingstop (@wingstop) July 25, 2018

Wingstop: At participating locations, get five free boneless wings with any purchase on Sunday.

Celebrate National Wing Day on Sunday, July 29th at Wing Zone with 16 Boneless or Original Wings for $10. Valid only on July 29th. pic.twitter.com/zwYASrMADQ — Wing Zone (@WingZone) July 24, 2018

Wing Zone: Get 16 boneless or original wings for $10.

