Mega Millions $522M jackpot: Winning ticket sold in California

Update 1:16 a.m. EDT July 25: At least one Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing for a massive $522 million jackpot.
“We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California,” the California Lottery tweeted late Tuesday. “We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road.”
It is not yet known if any other tickets matched the winning numbers, which were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and Mega Ball 20 with a 3x Megaplier.
We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California. We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road. #CALottery— California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018
Original story: The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
Tuesday’s drawing was set at $522 million with a cash option of $308 million.
Last week, there were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.
It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.
Tuesday’s jackpot of $493 million will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.
If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.
Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.
While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}