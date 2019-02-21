PESHTIGO, Wis. - An 82-year-old school crossing guard pushed two children to safety before she was hit by an SUV, police said.
Gail Bantes, who is one of the town’s two crossing guards, was hit after the driver said she didn’t see anyone in the crosswalk because of a glare from the sun, WCAX reported.
"You're always going to have blind intersections. Slow down and watch at intersections because if you can't see them, they can't see you," Peshtigo Police Chief Rick Badgley told WCAX.
The driver was cited, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Bantes was taken to the hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.
Bantes previously worked 43 years as a bus driver. She was described as devoted to ensuring children’s safety.
"I give her a lot of credit, a lot of strength," Badgley told WCAX. "She's very devoted to what she does. She always has been and she always will be."
Wishing Gail a speedy recovery! She's a hero in my book.https://t.co/JVNZD2mKOI pic.twitter.com/DKkFqyAt7A— Mackenzie Amundsen WBAY (@MAmundsenTV) February 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}