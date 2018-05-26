  • Man upset over 97-cent coffee throws it at McDonald's manager, police say

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    LACEY, Wash. - Police in Lacey, Washington, are asking the public to help identify a man who they say threw hot coffee at a McDonald’s manager Friday morning. 

    Investigators with the Lacey Police Department said a man walked into the restaurant and ordered a cup of coffee, but was upset over the 97-cent price.

    >> Read more trending news 

    After he received his coffee, the man poured it into his to-go mug and then demanded a refill from the manager. 

    Investigators said the manager asked the man to leave after he got verbally abusive about the price of the coffee.

    The man then got upset and threw the cup of hot coffee into the manager’s face and fled. 

    Police said the manager had burns on her neck. KIRO reported that the manager was being treated for third-degree burns.

    The man is being sought for simple assault, according to Lacey Police.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man upset over 97-cent coffee throws it at McDonald's manager, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana couple finds bobcat sleeping on front porch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video game simulating active shooter scenario draws backlash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Service dog gives birth to litter of puppies at Florida airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Punches fly when man refused beer on American Airlines flight to Florida