Hurricane Florence aftermath: 1-year-old missing after vehicle flooded by rising waters

UNION COUNTY, N.C. - The search for a 1-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters during the aftermath of Hurricane Florence will resume Monday morning, authorities said.
According to WSOC-TV, emergency personnel in Union County, North Carolina, responded Sunday night to a vehicle trapped in flooded water on Highway 218 at Richardson Creek near New Salem. An adult was rescued and taken to a hospital, but a child was missing, officials said.
>> On WSOCTV.com: Tracking Florence: Live updates from the Carolinas
The Union County Sheriff's Office identified the child as Kaiden Lee Welch in a Facebook post Monday morning.
RESCUE MISSION STATUS - NC 218 Search and rescue teams spent several hours last night searching for the missing one...Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Monday, September 17, 2018
"Detectives believe the child and his mother were traveling east on N.C. 218 going toward Wadesboro," the post said. "The mother drove around the barricades on N.C. 218 and continued traveling east until her vehicle encountered rushing water flowing across the road. Her vehicle left the roadway and came to rest amongst a group of trees. She managed to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat, but lost her grip on him in the rushing water."
The post said search and rescue teams looked for Kaiden for several hours Sunday night but were unable to find him.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}