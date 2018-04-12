0 How to get the new Spotify and Hulu combined subscription for $12.99 per month

Spotify and Hulu on Wednesday introduced a discounted entertainment bundle priced at $12.99 per month for music and TV fans nationwide. Last fall, the companies paired up to offer their services to students at a similar discount.

“Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” Tim Connolly, head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu, said in a statement. “Hulu and Spotify are brands that are defining how fans connect with entertainment in the future, and we are excited to expand our partnership to bring this combined package to all existing and new Spotify Premium subscribers.”

Spotify Premium users in the United States will get first access to the bundled subscription, which includes Spotify’s on-demand music service and Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan for $12.99. For the first three months, Premium users can enjoy the trial bundle for 99 cents.

With the new plan, Spotify Premium users will have access to Hulu’s on-demand video collection of more than 75,000 TV shows and movies as well as Spotify Premium’s on-demand ad-free music library and personalized playlists.

Those who already have an existing Hulu Limited Commercials plan without premium add-ons are eligible if they switch their billing to Spotify.

Non-existing Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to sign up for the bundle this summer.

On their own, Spotify Premium costs $9.99 per month and Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan is $7.99 per month. With the bundle, customers would pay $4.99 less than if they subscribed to each separately.

If you have an existing valid Spotify Premium account, you can activate the trial bundle at spotify.com/us/hulu/premium-intro.

More about the Spotify and Hulu bundle terms and eligibility.

