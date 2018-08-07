Hostess voluntarily recalls Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies due to egg allergen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Snack manufacturer Hostess has issued a voluntary recall of its Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies because it is missing a notice alerting customers to an egg allergen.
“Hostess Brands, LLC has become aware that the ‘Contains’ statement on Hostess Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies does not list ‘egg’ as an allergen,” the company said in a news release Friday. “Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies ‘egg’ as an ingredient, the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products, does not include ‘egg’.”
The recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, the company said.
The product and item UPCs are below:
- Cookies 'n Creme Brownies, MP FSH, UPC 20888109113579
- Cookies 'n Creme Brownies, MP FZN, UPC 30888109213573
- Cookies 'n Creme Brownies, SS FSH, UPC 20888109012025
- Cookies 'n Creme Brownies, SS FZN, UPC 30888109022021
Only the Cookies n Creme Brownies are affected by the recall. No other Hostess brownies are affected. No injuries or illness have been reported. Customers who have an affected product and have an allergy or sensitivity to eggs are advised to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
More information on the recall, including batch numbers, can be found at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
Customers with questions can call 1-800-483-7253 and go to hostesscakes.com.
