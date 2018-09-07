Georgia school brings back paddling policy to discipline students

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. - A Georgia charter school is planning to use corporal punishment to discipline students.
Georgia School for Innovation and Classics sent letters home to parents asking their permission to paddle their children, and about 100 parents have returned the forms, WRDW reported.
“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” school Superintendent Jody Boulineau told WRDW. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have.”
The policy indicates to parents that their child would not be hit more than three times.
“A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors,” the form states, WRDW reported. “The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle.”
The paddling policy is voluntary.
"There's no obligation, it's not required,” Boulineau told WRDW. “A parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure or they can deny consent.”
If parents do not consent to paddling, their students still are disciplined with a five-day suspension.
