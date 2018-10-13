Georgia-born country star Kane Brown marries Katelyn Jae

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Country music star Kane Brown married fellow singer Katelyn Jae on Friday night in Nashville, People magazine reported.
Brown was born in northwest Georgia and lived in Rossville, Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette as a child before moving to Tennessee. Brown went to high school in Fort Oglethorpe where he sang in the choir with fellow county star Lauren Alaina.
Brown, 24, and Jae, 26, held the wedding ceremony at Mint Springs Farm. About 200 guests, including family, friends and bandmates attended the event, which featured an "enchanted forest" theme, People reported.
The couple decided to have the ceremony close to Nashville because they are on the road so much, People reported.
Brown proposed to Jae on Easter Sunday 2017.
Brown, who just won three American Music Awards, is releasing his sophomore album, Experiment, on Nov. 9, People reported.
