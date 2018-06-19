Garth Brooks releases new song, 'All Day Long'

Garth Brooks took to Facebook Live Monday to debut his new single from his upcoming untitled album.
Billboard reported that the musician spoke about his new song, “All Day Long,” on his weekly show, “Inside Studio G.”
“From the very first lick, this song is a party,” Brooks said in a statement. “Country radio, uptempo honky-tonk and summer go so good together.”
The Tennessean reported that the single features a fiddle, steel guitar and electric guitar.
“The new music feels good,” Brooks said. “And the new music feels very old school. It sounds brand new, but it’s very old school. It’s going to be upbeat. It’s fun. It’s a little summer, man. Let’s turn it up, and have some fun.”
In addition to the new song, Brooks’ new album is available for preorder for a limited-time price of $10 on Amazon.com. Fans who preorder the album will get a download of the exclusive track “The Road I’m On.”
“All Day Long” can be streamed or downloaded on Amazon Music. A clip can be heard on Brooks’ Facebook page.
