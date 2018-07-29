Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler in critical condition at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of famed Memphis wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler is listed in critical condition in a Tennessee hospital after an incident at the Hardeman County Jail.
Media relations for Regional One Health in Memphis confirmed that Brian Christopher Lawler, 46, is in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital from the Hardeman County Jail.
Known as Brian Christopher and Grandmaster Sexay during his days wrestling professionally in the WWE, the younger Lawler teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to become a popular tag team.
TMZ reported Brian Christopher Lawler tried to hang himself Saturday night in his jail cell and he's now on life support.
Brian Christopher Lawler was arrested July 7 on a DUI charge after leading police on a chase, according to TMZ.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}