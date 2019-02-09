Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist vocal cords damaged after emergency surgery

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham’s vocal cords were injured last week after he underwent an emergency open heart surgery.
“Each day he is stronger than the last,” his wife Kristen Buckingham wrote in a statement. “While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.”
Buckingham was kicked out of Fleetwood Mac last year by Stevie Nicks, Rolling Stone reported. He sued but settled out of court.
He has spent the last several months performing solo.
Currently scheduled performances have been put on hold while Buckingham recovers.
