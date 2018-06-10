  • Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LONDON - Guitarist Danny Kirwan who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac’s early albums, died Friday. He was 68. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Kirwan performed with the group from 1968 to 1972, appearing on the albums "Then Play On," ''Blues Jam at Chess," ''Kiln House," Future Games" and "Bare Trees."

    “Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years,” Mick Fleetwood wrote in a post on Facebook. “Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years.”

    Kirwan was among the eight members of the band -- along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Peter Green, John McVie, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer -- who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida agency didn't run mental health checks on concealed weapon…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper Yungeen Ace released from hospital, arrested on probation violation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes Triple Crown winner

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Pinecone' the alligator bludgeoned, mutilated, left for dead in Florida pond