Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood expecting first child

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher, is pregnant with her first child.

    Us Weekly reported that Eastwood, 24, made the announcement Tuesday while at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress, Eastwood posed with her mother on the green carpet before the event. She even posed to the side to display her baby bump.

    Inside the event, as Eastwood and Fisher presented on stage, Fisher, 66, rubbed her daughter’s belly, saying, “I’m so excited. I’m gonna be a grandma!” People reported that Eastwood told the star-studded crowd she was pregnant. 

    Frances Fisher (L) and Francesca Eastwood attend the 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental

    Glimpses of Eastwood’s baby bump were on display at Disneyland during a family trip. Eastwood’s younger sister, Morgan Eastwood, shared glimpses of Francesca Eastwood’s bump.

    Francesca Eastwood has not commented on the father of the child. She was married to Jonah Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein, in 2013. The marriage was annulled a week later. Feldstein died in 2017 because of a blood clot that originated in his leg, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

