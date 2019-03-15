Carmen Sandiego game launches on Google Earth

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Now, you’ll have to take to Google Earth to find out.
Carmen Sandiego, the globe-trotting criminal mastermind character who has been the subject of everything from board games to a book series to TV shows now has her own game on Google Earth, the company announced Wednesday in a statement.
Google partnered with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, owner of the Carmen Sandiego brand, to continue Carmen Sandiego’s saga with “The Crown Jewels Caper.” The game is available to play now and is the first in what will be a series of Carmen Sandiego games on the platform.
“It’s for all those gumshoes who grew up with the chase, and for the next generation feeling that geography itch for the first time,” the statement said.
The game is similar to the original 1985 “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” video game: The user travels to international landmarks, interacts with locals and collects clues to track jewel thief Carmen Sandiego’s next location, Time magazine reported. Along the way, players have opportunities to learn about geography and different cultures.
Gumshoes can play by launching the Google Earth app and clicking the red Carmen Sandiego icon in the bottom left corner. It’s playable on Chrome, Android and iOS.
