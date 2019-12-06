Brandy confirms ‘Moesha' reboot is in the works

Brandy fans rejoice. The singer announced plans to reboot her ‘90s sitcom, "Moesha," alongside her TV parents.
At at DIVA Foundation event hosted by Brandy's on-screen stepmother Sheryl Lee Ralph this week, Brandy made things official.
"We would like to know, would you like to do a ‘Moesha' reboot?" asked Ralph, who portrayed Dee Mitchell in the series, in footage from Fab TV. William Allen Young, who played Moesha's dad Frank Mitchell, on the show, also stood on stage.
"Yeah! Absolutely," Brandy said. "I'm here to solidify that we're gonna bring ‘Moesha' back."
Amid applause, Ralph said, "So you heard it right here: you will have a ‘Moesha' reboot."
"Moesha" originally aired on the UPN from 1996 to 2001. The series followed teenager Moesha Mitchell as she dealt with struggles of high school and life in Los Angeles. The show earned two NAACP Image Awards for Brandy's portrayal and that of co-star Countess Vaughn as Kim. It's unclear if she or Shar Jackson will reprise their roles as Mo's best friends. It's also uncertain whether other co-stars like Marcus T. Paulk, who played Moesha's younger brother, Miles, will join the reboot.
The new version of "Moesha," which does not have a clear release date, follows a cast reunion on "The Real" in 2017. Most of the cast appeared, but that did not include late co-stars Bernie Mac, who played Moesha's uncle, also named Bernie, Lamont Bentley, who played Mo's best friend Hakeem, and Yvette Wilson, who was the Mitchell family friend Andell.
