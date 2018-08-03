0 Atlanta Falcons trade rumors: Who's coming, going

Staying on top of the many moves a professional sports team like the Atlanta Falcons make can be tricky. There are several online resources to help fans stay on top of trade rumors, transactions and injury reports. Here are reliable sources to turn to when you want the most current information on Atlanta Falcons trade rumors.



Atlanta Falcons official website



The team's official website is as reliable as it comes for information regarding the Falcons. The site covers everything from the team's season schedule, to a rolling roster, injury reports and in-depth interviews with the players and coaches. You'll also find information on players who are up for free agency, those who are coming to the end of their contracts and a list of all player transactions. It's also the place to go to find official press releases from the Falcons public relations department regarding trades that are in motion, as well as trades that have been finalized. AtlantaFalcons.com is also home to "Straight From The 'Beek" which is a unique platform that lets fans ask the team's digital manager, Matthew Tabeek, questions regarding the team. Questions typically range from fans wanting to know how the team will fare next season, to wanting answers about NFL trade rumors going around. Once questions are received, Tabeek will answer them and post the answers on the team's site.



Local sports news outlets

WSB-TV

Atlanta's WSB-TV offers the latest Falcons news, photos and video on its website. Follow the WSB-TV Sports Zone on Twitter for breaking news on Falcons trade deals.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers comprehensive Falcons news coverage, including articles, blogs and exclusive feature content. The AJC's sports reporters offer expert analysis on Falcons' trades and other roster moves.



National sports news outlets

ESPN

ESPN is another site with a wealth of information regarding the Falcons and possible trades. The ESPN staff writers post news about the Falcons almost daily, covering everything from training camp and roster building to contract negotiations or extensions. They'll also report on players who aren't showing up for team workouts, which can often lead to trade speculation.



Sports Illustrated

Another reliable resource to use for info on Atlanta Falcons trade rumors is Sports Illustrated. The site's writers always have a finger directly on the pulse when it comes to the NFL and what's happening inside each team. They'll often make predictions on future trades, how trades may unfold, and the potential impact of each transaction a team makes.



More Falcons news sources

The Falcoholic may be one of the new kids on the block — at least compared to the older sports sites like ESPN and Sports Illustrated — but it has quickly become a trusted source for Falcons fans in recent years. The site, which is owned by SB Nation, is solely dedicated to Atlanta and makes it exceptionally easy to keep up with all the latest Falcons news and frequently takes a deep-dive into the team's trade rumors, roster moves, and even the stadium.



