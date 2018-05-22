Ariana Grande reportedly dating ‘SNL' comedian Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande has been “casually dating” Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” since splitting amicably with rapper Mac Miller, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.
According to an unnamed source, ET reported that Grande and Davidson, both 24, were seen sitting together at an “SNL” after-party on May 13 after Melissa McCarthy’s hosting stint.
“It just started and is casual,” an unnamed source told E! News.
The reported new couple comes after Grande and Davidson recently ended previous relationships.
Grande’s split from Mac Miller was confirmed May 10, although People reported that they broke up in April. Miller, 26, was reportedly arrested on DUI charges May 17 after authorities said he crashed his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon into a pole and left the accident with two passengers.
Davidson confirmed he was no longer with his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David on May 17, saying, “We’re not together anymore.”
Neither Grande nor Davidson have commented on reports that they’re dating.
