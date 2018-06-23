  • A 1-in-30 million shot: Rare yellow lobster caught off Maine coast

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Maine is famous for its lobsters, but yellow lobsters are a rare find.

    One of those rare crustaceans was caught off the Maine Coast, the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association reported Wednesday.

    The F/V Short Fuse, of Bremen, caught the lobster this week, WGME reported.

    The odds of catching a yellow lobster are 1-in-30 million, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine. In contrast, the odds of catching a blue lobster are 1-in-2 million, according to the institute.

