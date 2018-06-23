A 1-in-30 million shot: Rare yellow lobster caught off Maine coast

Maine is famous for its lobsters, but yellow lobsters are a rare find.
One of those rare crustaceans was caught off the Maine Coast, the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association reported Wednesday.
The F/V Short Fuse, of Bremen, caught the lobster this week, WGME reported.
The odds of catching a yellow lobster are 1-in-30 million, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine. In contrast, the odds of catching a blue lobster are 1-in-2 million, according to the institute.
