9/11: NYPD dedicates Twitter feed to honor heroes who died on Sept. 11

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    You may not know their names, or the faces of these police officers, but they gave the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks on the World Trade Center 17 years ago. 

    Sept. 11, 2001 caused more deaths in the line of duty for law enforcement than any other event in the history of the country, according to Officer Down Memorial Page.

    The New York Police Department’s news Twitter feed is being dedicated to those police officers who gave their lives responding to Ground Zero moments after planes flew into each of the towers.

    Officials are not forgetting those who have since died from the attacks due to 9/11-related illnesses. 

    The department is posting the officers’ photos, names and their end of tour with the hashtag #NeverForget.

     

    According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 71 officers in 10 local, state and national agencies were killed when the Twin Towers collapsed. Others have died after 2001 due to illnesses they developed after working in the dust and debris left behind in the wreckage in New York.

     

     

