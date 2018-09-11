9/11: NYPD dedicates Twitter feed to honor heroes who died on Sept. 11

You may not know their names, or the faces of these police officers, but they gave the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks on the World Trade Center 17 years ago.
Sept. 11, 2001 caused more deaths in the line of duty for law enforcement than any other event in the history of the country, according to Officer Down Memorial Page.
The New York Police Department’s news Twitter feed is being dedicated to those police officers who gave their lives responding to Ground Zero moments after planes flew into each of the towers.
Today our @twitter account is dedicated to remembering our brothers and sisters who fell on September 11, 2001, and those affected by the attacks to this day. Please join us in our vow to #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/ig5c5EKaix— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Officials are not forgetting those who have since died from the attacks due to 9/11-related illnesses.
In remembrance of those we lost on September 11, 2001, and those we lost to 9/11-related illnesses, we dedicate the following tribute to each of the fallen. #NeverForget— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
The department is posting the officers’ photos, names and their end of tour with the hashtag #NeverForget.
Sergeant John Coughlin, ESS-4 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/pvB2z2Krl6 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/doJZNCM882— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Sergeant Michael Curtin, ESS-2|End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/KTN5W26RSH #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/SqV2GIIIpZ— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer John D'Allara, ESS-2 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/QjL3b6E387 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/vHap4SbRzW— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Vincent Danz, ESS-3 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/Ds7WmjYRFG #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/5IiSHsBheQ— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Jerome Dominguez, ESS-3 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/D0j79ipsDi #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ur3lbj7BAq— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Mark Ellis, TD-4 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/LTPhcCv1Zo #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/s65Do7ANaX— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Sergeant Rodney Gillis, ESS-8 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/Cb5n53kfJO #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/0pTmTfpU5M— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Robert Fazio, 13 Pct | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/WXLBFn0MhJ #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/nMs3YKlZ7i— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Ronald Kloepfer, ESS-7 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/4GaHFhF3ye #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/susoJuYNmk— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Thomas Langone, ESS-10 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/9bUZNIfe1z #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/YsGNE3eOUq— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer James Leahy, 6th Pct | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/kzW8uVyWyu #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Ht6kFBSpRH— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Brian McDonnell, ESS-1 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/xW8VHvkoTM #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/2nQmWGmItg— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer John Perry, 40 Pct | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/Lk6N4lfiNY #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/bsfr1vuwAG— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Glen Pettit, Police Academy Video Production Unit | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/UTDIRfeSrk #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/kmpEPAzVKz— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Detective Claude Richards, Bomb Squad | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/ZtGnnIRicH #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/eJWaLbLlAC— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Sergeant Timothy Roy, Transportation Bureau | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/kRGHonabMQ #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/SZlczgNnFd— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Moira Smith, 13 Pct | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/7CzNoU0SYE #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CA6IZFR1N2— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Ramon Suarez, TD-4 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/LOTRNJEYgT #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/xHKt1EnzXS— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Paul Talty, ESS-10 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/zCxzybSYSJ #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/05zBuNxVEh— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Police Officer Santos Valentin, Jr., ESS-7 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/qEexb6ybOR #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wMuiV4cZlj— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
Detective Joseph Vigiano, ESS-2 | End of Tour: 9/11/01 ~ https://t.co/utVZmeTShB #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/HSVYwIKXs4— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2018
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 71 officers in 10 local, state and national agencies were killed when the Twin Towers collapsed. Others have died after 2001 due to illnesses they developed after working in the dust and debris left behind in the wreckage in New York.
