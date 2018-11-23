0 2 injured, suspect dead in Thanksgiving night shooting at Alabama mall

HOOVER, Ala. - A shooting at an Alabama mall Thursday night left at two people injured and the one person dead, according to multiple news outlets.

The incident took place at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as shoppers began looking for Black Friday deals.

The incident at the Galleria has been brought under control by Hoover PD. Please avoid the mall area at this time. — City of Hoover (@CityofHoover) November 23, 2018

Hoover police said a fight broke out between two teenagers inside the mall near the Footaction store and resulted in an exchange of gunfire, WTVM reported.

One of the teens, an 18-year-old, was injured and the other tried to flee but was confronted by Hoover police, the television station reported.

"One of our Hoover officers did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene," Cpt. Gregg Rector said at a news conference.

Footage from inside of the Galleria Mall shooting just minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/MHw4BgWB6g — Austin Smith (@Aus10Smithh) November 23, 2018

Rector said a 12-year-old girl was injured and was taken to a hospital. Police said the girl was alert and talking, WBRC reported.

The teen hurt in the shooting was in serious condition, WTVM reported.

Some shoppers in the mall were seen with their guns drawn, AL.com reported.

Hoover police confirm the shooter is dead in an officer involved shooting. Still don’t have number of injuries — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) November 23, 2018

Riverchase Galleria officials released a statement, noting that the mall would be closed until further notice.

“We are devastated by the incident that happened tonight in our shopping center. We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed until further notice.”

@spann @AEO Thank you to the employees at American Eagle for keeping us safe tonight during such hysteria. pic.twitter.com/BMAkBUzAsV — Caitlin King (@CaitoPotato) November 23, 2018

