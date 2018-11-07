'You're joking me': Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. - Alabama police are looking for a man who fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House in Tuscumbia on Sunday, the Times Daily of Florence reported.
Video of the incident shows the ceiling bulging downward before the man falls through it, WHNT reported. The man, who was just in his shirt and underwear, then shoves customers as he exits the restaurant, the television station reported.
“You’re joking me right now,” one Waffle House worker can be heard in the video.
Tuscumbia police identified the man in the video as Wesley Glenn Bost, 27, of Birmingham, WAAY reported. Police said surveillance video showed Bost heading into the bathroom, locking himself in the room while tying his blue jeans to the door. He then climbed into the ceiling, the television station reported.
Police said Bost escaped after a brief chase, WHNT reported.
Authorities confirmed that Bost was trying to break into the office of the restaurant when the ceiling collapsed into the dining area, the Daily Times reported.
Police have obtained warrants for Bost’s arrest, WAAY reported.
