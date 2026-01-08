Top 25 songs in Albany, Georgia on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Albany. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Sonríele

- Artist: Daddy Yankee

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#24. Low

- Artist: Ciara & Diamond Platnumz

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#23. The Trooper

- Artist: Iron Maiden

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 41 other metros

#22. So Easy (To Fall In Love)

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 30 other metros

#21. Gabriela

- Artist: KATSEYE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros

#20. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

- Artist: RAYE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 40 other metros

#19. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros

#18. Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66

- Artist: Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 14 other metros

#17. Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)

- Artist: Pitbull

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 31 other metros

#16. When It's Cold I'd Like to Die (feat. Mimi Goese)

- Artist: Moby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros

#15. Gone Gone Gone

- Artist: David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones And I

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#14. Dancing On My Own

- Artist: Robyn

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 16 other metros

#13. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#12. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#11. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#10. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#9. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)

- Artist: KATO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#8. Here Comes Your Man

- Artist: Pixies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros

#7. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#6. Sweet Jane

- Artist: Cowboy Junkies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros

#5. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in four other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 48 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#4. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#3. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

#2. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 17 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#1. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros