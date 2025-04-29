This is the most popular men's hairstyle in every state

Great hair is a growing aspiration among Americans. Having "better hair" ranks higher on people's top goals for 2025 than getting a promotion, changing careers, carving out me-time, reducing screen time, or even improving relationships with significant others, according to a Hims study. Hair is also tied with romantic success when it comes to building confidence.

Top Men's Hairstyles in America—Is Your State Bucking the Trend?

For most states, the top hairstyle for men is a fade, followed closely by a buzz cut (two good styles if you've got thinning hair or are experiencing hair loss), with one-quarter of Americans (26%) choosing one or the other (see Top Hairstyles for Men below). However, 11 states bucked the fade and buzz trend and chose other styles as favorites, including the classic boy cut, side part, slick back, and long layers (see States That Bucked The Fade & Buzz Trend below).

Top Hairstyles For Men Overall

Q: What is your favorite hairstyle for men?

Percentages represent favorite hairstyle for men as reported by both men and women.

Fade (14%) Buzz cut (12%) Classic boy cut (10.5%) Long layers (8%) Side part (7%)

States That Bucked The Fade & Buzz Trend

Eleven states named hairstyles other than a fade or buzz cut as their favorite. Below are the top hairstyles among residents in these locales.

Percentages represent favorite hairstyle for men as reported by both men and women.

Vermont: Long layers (20%) New Jersey: Classic boy cut (18%) Alaska: Classic boy cut (16%) Iowa: Classic boy cut (15%) New Hampshire: Classic boy cut (15%) Hawaii: Side part (14%) Kansas: Classic boy cut (14%) North Dakota: Slick back (14%) South Dakota: Long layers (14%) Alabama: Side part (11%) Arkansas: Slick back (11%)

Notably, Vermont is 2.5X more likely than the rest of America to like men with long layers (20% vs. 8%). On the flip side, nearly no one in Vermont likes a side part (2%). Side parts, however, are still popular in Hawaii and Alabama. Slicked back hair, while not particularly popular overall, is a favorite men's style in North Dakota and Arkansas.

Pompadours were the least popular men's style overall—only 3% of American men and women named it as a favorite. However, Hawaii is the state most likely to bring the '50s fad back, with 8% saying it's their favorite, 2X more than the national average.

The Most Popular Men's Hairstyle in Every State

Hims surveyed people across the country and asked their favorite hairstyle for men—here's a look at the most popular men's hairstyle by state.

Alabama: Side part

Alaska: Classic boy cut

Arizona: Fade

Arkansas: Slick back

California: Fade

Colorado: Fade

Connecticut: Fade

Delaware: Fade

Florida: Fade

Georgia: Fade

Hawaii: Side part

Idaho: Fade

Illinois: Fade

Indiana: Fade

Iowa: Classic boy cut

Kansas: Classic boy cut

Kentucky: Buzz cut

Louisiana: Fade

Maine: Buzz cut

Maryland: Buzz cut

Massachusetts: Buzz cut

Michigan: Fade

Minnesota: Fade

Mississippi: Fade

Missouri: Buzz cut

Montana: Buzz cut

Nebraska: Buzz cut

Nevada: Buzz cut

New Hampshire: Classic boy cut

New Jersey: Classic boy cut

New Mexico: Fade

New York: Buzz cut

North Carolina: Fade

North Dakota: Slick back

Ohio: Fade

Oklahoma: Buzz cut

Oregon: Buzz cut

Pennsylvania: Fade

Rhode Island: Fade

South Carolina: Fade

South Dakota: Long layers

Tennessee: Fade

Texas: Fade

Utah: Buzz cut

Vermont: Long layers

Virginia: Buzz cut

Washington: Buzz cut

West Virginia: Fade

Wisconsin: Buzz cut

Wyoming: Buzz cut

The Gen Z Factor

Among all men, Gen Z men are driving the surge of interest and spending in hair care. Not surprisingly, they have different tastes in hairstyles than their parent's generation. They are less likely than their Gen X dads to opt for a buzz cut (12% vs. 19%), 2X more likely than Gen Xers to prefer an undercut, Caesar cut, or fringe; and 5X more likely than Gen X to opt for a quiff. (Here are some other good haircuts for Gen Xers.)

In another nod to Gen Z men's interest in hair care, 24% plan to spend more on their hair this year than last, compared to 14% of Gen X men. And 14.5% of Gen Z men are currently working with a telehealth company specifically for hair care as compared to 11.5% of Gen X men.

They also report taking more hair supplements and medications: 35% of Gen Z men have tried hair growth medications vs. just 24% of Gen X men; and 38% of Gen Z men have tried hair supplements vs. 27% of their Gen X counterparts.

At the end of the day, the best hairstyle for you is the one that makes you feel confident enough to ditch the hat and wear it with pride.

Data & Methodology

This study is based on a 7,100-person online survey, which included (1) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city); (2) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in each of the 50 states (100 respondents per state); and (3) a nationally representative sample of 500 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. These three categories are not mutually exclusive; some respondents fall within more than one category. The study was fielded in January 2025.

Findings were analyzed by 190 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (when we refer to "women" and "men," we include all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), fandoms (music, sports, etc.), and fitness and diet preferences, among other areas of interest.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.